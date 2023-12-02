Why I’ M In Love With Nigerian Fashion Tourism – Christina

Anago Osho, one of Nigerian leading tour guides and of Ana- go Adventure, Badagry, Lagos, who recently curated tour package of two Americans, Mother (Barbara) and daughter (Christiana), visit to Badagry, Nigeria, writes on Christina’s, a fashion entrepreneur, love for Nigerian fashion. Christina (41) and her mum, Bar- bara (60), are African-American tourists from Memphis, Tennesse, USA.

I was surprised and at the same time excited to learn from them that as fashionistas, they are motivated by Nigerian fashion. According to Christina, who is the co-owner of SMURFEY Restaurant in Memphis, she watches the Nigerian show, Young, Famous and African, on NETFLIX. She watches all the fashion shows on YOUTUBE. She loves Nigerian fashion the best and she said, “Nigerian fashion is innovative. It’s bold. I like the colours. I like the traditional prints and the regular prints.

I think it’s the best.” The visitors’ keen interest in history and Nigerian fashion was made known from the onset, so in creating the tour itinerary for the trip, “the fashion experience,” became a priority. Unfortunately, the Lagos Fashion Week ended a week before the visitors arrived. We missed the GTCO Fashion Weekend by a day. Again, their departure date is before the Abuja Fashion Festival.

I began to call and make research on how to curate Nigerian fashion experience for the duo. As a professional it wasn’t long before I created a fashion tour for them. I asked her what fascinates her about Nigerian fashion and she said, “It’s flashy and the women wear the big sleeve. I like the formal wears too. And the head wraps called ‘gele.’ I love it all. It’s just bold and you don’t see it around the world.’’ These factors motivates her whenever she designs clothes which usually have characteristics inspired by Nigeria.