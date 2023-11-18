Why I Love Gold Diggers – Yhemolee

Famous Nigerian singer, Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemolee has made a shocking revelation on how generous men are towards their side chic than their mother.

The sensational singer made this revelation while speaking in a recent episode on the Bhad and Boujee podcast hosted by BBNaija star, Tolanibaj and OAP, Moet Abebe.

Referring to himself, Yhemolee argued that men are often willing to give their side chics more money than they would offer their parents.

According to him, a side chic would’ve received nothing less than N5 million before a mother gets N100K from her son.

He also spoke on how he enjoys the company of women known to be gold-diggers, emphasizing that it simply means his finances are in order.

Speaking on the show, he said, “Before a man sends N100K to his mother, he don send side chic N5M. Even me, I don run am! Me I like gold diggers, it simply means, for you to want to dig gold, it means I’ve got gold baby.”

In agreement with his point, Moet Abebe added that men with values are a target for gold diggers, unlike their broke counterparts who quizzed women on what they bring to the table.

