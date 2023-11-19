Why I Love Dating Gold Diggers –Yhemolee

Nightlife influencer, Yhemolee says he loves dating a category of women he calls gold diggers. A gold digger is a derogatory used to refer to people who form a relationship with another purely to extract monetary or material value from them. In a recent episode of the Bhad and Boujee podcast, Yhemolee explained what he says might be the priorities of some men when it comes to spending money.

He argues that a man would rather spend lavishly on a woman he is not even romantically involved with, than his own mother. He added that he likes “gold diggers” because he sees them as people who recognise the value he has to offer. “Before a man sends N100k to his mother, he don send one girl not even his girlfriend, side chick N5million.

Even me, I don run am,” the singer said in Pidgin English. “Me I like gold diggers o. It simply means, for you to want to dig gold that means I have got gold baby.” Born Idowu Adeyemi, Yhemolee is a native of Osun state. He is an artiste, actor, comedian, and nightlife personality.

He rose to stardom following the release of his track ‘Mon Cheri’ featuring Asake, Ashidapo, Chinko Ekun, and Sunkey Daniel. The song earned him the City People Music Award for the best collaboration of the year. In June, he recounted how he recommended Asake to Olamide and got him signed to the YBNL music label.