Why I Love Black Women – Burna Boy

Grammy-Award winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed the reason for his admiration for black women.

According to him, his favorite thing about black women is that they are an extension of him.

The ‘African Giant’ crooner revealed this in a recent conversation with Cocoa Butter in Atlanta, Georgia.

The interviewer asked: “What is your favourite thing about black women?”

Burna Boy replied: “First of all, it’s the fact that they are an extension of me. I must always love myself, so I must love my black women.”

The singer had in the past dedicated some of his songs like, ‘Onyeka’, ‘Omo’ and ‘On The Low’ to black women.

