Why I Like VeryDarkMan’s Brand – Daddy Freeze

Ace Nigerian On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has opened up on what he likes about the brand of social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman.
According to him, Verydarkman is someone who stands for what he believes and is also a genuine person.
He applauded the activist over his refusal to monetize his content despite his large followers.
He said, “One thing I like about his brand is that he stands for what he believes in. He has this genuine conviction.
“He has faith in what he does. He has brought a lot of sanity. Everybody is afraid now”.
“He has brought value to the society. Whether we like it or not, we cannot deny the relevance and genuineness of his fight for the downtrodden.”