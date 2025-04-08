Why I Like VeryDarkMan’s Brand – Daddy Freeze

Share

Ace Nigerian On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has opened up on what he likes about the brand of social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Speaking in an interview on the Leadership podcast with Stephen Akintayo, Daddy Freeze disclosed that VeryDarkman has brought a lot of sanity into the media space. Freeze further revealed that a lot of scammers are on the edge now as they fear what VeryDarkMan might do when their stories get to him.

According to him, Verydarkman is someone who stands for what he believes and is also a genuine person.

He applauded the activist over his refusal to monetize his content despite his large followers.

He said, “One thing I like about his brand is that he stands for what he believes in. He has this genuine conviction.

“He has faith in what he does. He has brought a lot of sanity. Everybody is afraid now”.

“He has brought value to the society. Whether we like it or not, we cannot deny the relevance and genuineness of his fight for the downtrodden.”

