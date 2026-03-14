Why I Left Pdp For Labour Party – Abia Lawmaker

The member representing Ohafia North State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Mandela Obasi has given reasons for dumping the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party (LP). Hon. Obasi cited internal crises within the PDP which has made the party to be in disarray as among the reasons that contributed to his exit from the party, lamenting that PDP has lost direction.

“I’m leaving PDP and the reason why I’m leaving PDP is because we don’t have a leader any longer. Some of us in PDP, their legs are in ADC; some in APC, so what am I doing there? If you check in the Abia State House of Assembly, I’m one of the last men standing there in PDP.

The lawmaker told journalists at the brief ceremony marking his presentation to Governor Alex Otti at his Nvosi country home, Isialangwa South Local Government Area, after a closed door meeting alongside the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu and a few of his supporters, that his decision to join the Labour Party, was hinged on the visible works Governor Otti is doing across Abia state.

He added that the Governor’s achievements and his ongoing development projects have made it easier for politicians to campaign to their constituents, adding that, the Uzuakoli Akara Ohafia road is a testament to the works of the Governor that one can campaign with.

“I officially came here to identify myself with the Governor of Abia State that I want to join him properly in Labour Party because of the works he is doing in Abia State. “The works are visible.

Let’s assume that I am on the other side, if I’ m going to my constituency, people will ask me, the road that you drive to Abiriba, who did it? Is the Governor of Abia State. “I checked very well. A lot of parties (political parties) are coming to me, I just made up my mind that I will go to the Labour Party. And the driver is Alex Otti,” he stated.