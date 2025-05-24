Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, Grace said she was battling an identity crisis and no longer found fulfilment in acting as a career.

Grace Bassey explained that while she joined Nollywood out of passion, the shift toward money and fame left her feeling empty.

She said, “Before joining the Navy, I had become passive in acting. I felt stuck and wasn’t adding much value to the movie industry anymore.

“It all started feeling too routine; just another job for the pay.”

“I wasn’t feeling the impact my movies were supposed to make, and I am driven by the impact I make. I didn’t want to be just another actress putting out films no one watched.”

READ ALSO:

She said, “I started losing myself in the characters I was playing. I didn’t know who I was anymore,” she said. “Without acting, I had no identity. I had to go back to the basics and rediscover who I really am.”

She revealed that she had quietly stepped away from the spotlight for over a year to reconnect with herself, adding that joining the Navy was not a random decision.

“I come from a Navy family. I went to the Nigerian Navy School in Port Harcourt, and my dad retired as a Navy commander. So, this life resonated with me. Joining the Navy felt like a way to honour my father,” she spoke further.

Despite the challenges of switching careers at 40, Grace Bassey said she is proud of her new path.

“It was a bit of a challenge because I had just turned 40. But here I am, living the dream of being a sailor,” she said. “Life over here is a different ball game entirely, and the opportunity really challenged me.”