Nigerian Afrobeat star, Femi Kuti, has opened up about his decision to leave his father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s legendary band, in order to discover his own identity.

Speaking on the Afropolitan Podcast, the 63-year-old musician revealed that staying under his father’s shadow made it difficult for him to live his own life.

Femi explained that growing up, he was constantly pressured to be like Fela. “In school, people would ask if I was going to be like my dad or if I would play music like him. The pressure was always there,” he said.

According to him, even his dressing mirrored Fela’s since he lived with his mother before moving in with his father, who often styled him exactly like himself.

“I was like a mini Fela,” Femi admitted. “At a point, I realised that if I didn’t search for my own identity fast, I would become a very unhappy man.”

He revealed that leaving to form his own band came with challenges. Many of his father’s fans turned against him, and the press gave him little support.

“There was no internet then to defend myself, so it was tough to find a good write-up about me,” he noted.

Femi added that beyond music, being under his father’s wings also made it impossible for him to live a personal life, including having children or making independent choices. “Being under my father, I didn’t have any possibility of my own life. I saw my life inside his life,” he confessed.

The Afrobeat icon said that forming his own band was a crucial step in reclaiming his individuality, a move that has since defined his decades-long career in music.