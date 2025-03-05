Why I Left Moses Bliss Record Label – Ebuka Songs

Share

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Ebuka Songs, has broken his silence on why he left Moses Bliss’ record label, Spotlite Nation.

New Telegraph reports that Ebuka, who signed a three-year contract with the record label, left after 11 months.

However, during an interview in December 2024, Moses Bliss stated that his signee, Ebuka Song, left the label to pursue his music independently.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, for the first time after his departure, Ebuka, in an interview, stated that he left to focus on his ministry, confirming Moses Bliss’ words.

Speaking with the Open Up podcast, Ebuka said, “I will always be grateful for Moses Bliss’ role in my life because at that time, I had the anointing and gift but I didn’t know how to go about it professionally.

“I am grateful for the journey that I have been through, but at this point now, the next level is to focus on my ministry. And we are in our good space.

“The reason why I kept quiet about my exit or said anything since that time is because I don’t want it to generate more conversations.

“We all get to the point where we just want to be focused on the next phase of our lives, and because of the assignment of God upon my life.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

