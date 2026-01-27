Why I Left APC To Contest Adamawa Guber On SDP Platform, By Wafari

A former member of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon Theman Wafari, believes that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has what it takes to win the 2027 governorship election in the state. In this interview with CLEMENT EKONG, he speaks on his gubernatorial ambition, recent political developments in the state and some national issues

As a grassroots politician and governorship aspirant, how do you intend to change the narrative of bad governance in Adamawa State?

I am yet to declare but my declaration will come in a few weeks’ time. All I am doing now is background traditional engagement work, but let me assure you that everything is possible. Good political ideology drives good governance; good governance is always guided by a political party’s manifesto, not by an individual or group of people sitting in their comfort zone, defining the destiny of a state.

However, I want to salute the courageous efforts of President Bola Tinubu for appointing Alhaji Idi Maiha as the Minister of Livestock Development.

The choice had reduced farmers/ herders crisis in the state and Nigeria in general. The President’s singular feat has made the minister to interface with herders and farmers, educating them that not everything that will require taking arms against one another. I believe the peaceful gesture will as well create a window of opportunities for youths to explore in different sectors of life.

You are planning to contest the 2027 governorship election in Adamawa State; under which platform are you going to do that and why?

I actually want to contest the next governorship election in Adamawa State on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). I finally considered the SDP despite the presence of the big political parties like my former party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

I actually left the APC on June 12, 2023, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, after a deep reflection on some of the national and state issues, including the party slogan “Change” which failed Nigerians as it couldn’t replicate the ideology of the party. I parted way with the party on a historic day because I wanted to be reminded of how to run true democracy, which June 12 symbolises in all ramifications. It is sad to note that the party’s “change” had never manifested as the trend should not be on names.

There was something behind the change and we were thinking that we were going to adopt the type of leadership that Nigerians want. The slogan of APC is change and I was expecting that we would make a real change from the PDP we took power from. But as APC grew, it was taking the path of the PDP. So, I reflected deeply about certain things, and the result was my defection to SDP.

I thought that APC would provide the kind of leadership Nigerians wants but I was disappointed over some of the decisions by leaders of the party at the national level. So, I decided to associate myself from the party due to the fact that Nigerians are actually yearning for democracy, but unfortunately, many bigwigs in the party don’t believe in the principle of democracy hence my association with the SDP.

What is the motivating factor for joining the governorship contest?

As a former member of the state House of Assembly and former APC stakeholder, my decision to contest the governorship position of the state is to rescue the youth and women from years of poverty and unemployment. We were critical about PDP then which was the ruling party when they boasted that they will rule for 60 years or thereabout.

However APC came to power with lots of good intentions and promises that were not fulfilled. My focus is human capital development and not to make money. So, I agree that occupying political office is about solving problems and leaving a legacy. So, it was a default staying in APC to consider for appointment or any form of patronage.

It is sad that youths and women constitute majority numbers of voters yet their interest is not considered nor promoted. However, the SDP is committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians hence my leaving the APC.

When you talk about empowerment of women; should they be appointed into public office based on sympathy?

I don’t know about any place such is done, but in every outing, there has to be consideration. If a female aspirant is considered on sympathy, I don’t think it is right because you may not be able to address most of the fundamental and constitutional issues and if that is done.

What will guide my choice is giving a sense of belonging and that is fundamental and as a governorship candidate, zonal considerations must be considered even as every appointment should be based on equity. However, I wouldn’t mind if women are given more political opportunities.

In your previous bid for the governorship on the platform of the APC; what were your regrets?

I have no regret. As the state Secretary of the APC, I was called upon in 2018 when some party stalwarts including the then ALGON chairman approached me and insisted that I should be their governorship candidate.

What is your message to the people of Adamawa State ahead of the 2027 elections?

Let me use this forum to appeal on the people of Adamawa to join the SDP. They should also seize the opportunity of the on the ongoing voters registration exercise in order to be able to vote in the forthcoming elections as the SDP is poised to produce a credible and dependable governor for the state in 2027.