Why I Launched My Production Company –Mo Abudu

Film Executive and CEO of Ebonylife Group, Mo Abudu, has revealed that she started her own production company, Mo Abudu Films, to tell stories that are personal to her. She mentioned this during a Masterclass at the second edition of the Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL).

The Masterclass held in conversation with communication experts, Ifeoma Williams focused on Cinematic storytelling. She shared key business moves and tips for those diving into the film industry. The production company was launched in May 2023 and it aims to embrace telling uncensored, non-agenda-driven stories about human conditions and matters of the heart that Mo Abudu is deeply passionate about.

The masterclass focused on educating film lovers on the act of storytelling and crafting unique narratives. They shared insights and techniques on the fundamentals of storytelling. “In the world of cinema, there exists what I have classified as, local for local and local for global. When you are looking at what stories you want to tell, you have to be able to ask; Who are my audience? Who do I want to speak to?” Mo Abudu said.

EWL is a platform that brings the entertainment world to the city of Lagos, to collaborate, network, ideate, showcase and exchange knowledge and resources via masterclasses panel sessions, deal room and more.