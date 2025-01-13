Why I Killed My 14-Year-Old Son — Father

Share

A father, Monday Elela, has said that he killed his 14-year-old son, Tope because he was a disgrace to the family as a result of his involvement in stealing and other crimes in Ajowa Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Elela and 24 other suspects were paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, for various crimes, including murder, cultism and breaking and stealing.

Elela and his wife were alleged to have killed their 14-year-old son, named Tope Elela and buried him in a shallow grave under a banana tree behind his house in Ajowa-Akoko.

While the wife escaped from the town, the Police arrested the father who said he did not know that the boy would die when he beat him in the night after he escaped from the custody of the State Security Network codename Amotekun.

Speaking with reporters, Elela said he had seven children from his wife. He, however, said it was Tope who was the blackship of the family as he engaged in housebreaking, stealing, and other criminal activities.

He said the deceased had escaped from Amotekun’s detention and was embarrassing him as a result of criminal activities he engages in. He said he buried the deceased under a banana tree after his lifeless body was discovered early in the morning by his siblings.

Share

Please follow and like us: