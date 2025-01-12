Why I Kill My 14-Year-Old Boy – Father

Share

A father identified as Monday Elela has said he killed his 14-year-old son, Tope, because he was a disgrace to the family as a result of his involvement in stealing and other crimes in Ajowa Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Elela was paraded alongside 24 other suspects by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, for various crimes, including murder, cultism, and breaking and stealing.

Elela and his wife were alleged to have killed their 14-year-old son named Tope Elela and buried him in a shallow grave under a banana tree behind his house in Ajowa-Akoko.

While the wife escaped from the town, the Police arrested the father who said he did not know that the boy would die when he beat him in the night after he escaped from the custody of the State Security Network codename Amotekun.

Speaking with reporters, Elela said he had seven children from his wife. He, however, said it was Tope who was the blackship of the family as he engaged in housebreaking, stealing, and other criminal activities.

He said the deceased had escaped from the Amotekun’s detention and was embarrassing him as a result of criminal activities he engaged in. He said he buried the deceased under a banana tree after his lifeless body was discovered early in the morning by his siblings.

The Commissioner of Police also paraded those who took part in cult clashes that left five people dead in Owo in Owo local government area of the state. He said those paraded were directly involved in the mayhem in the town.

According to the Police Boss, ‘one Olamide Ogunseyila, ‘M’ age 28 confessed to being a member of a cult group, Gbenga Bisi, ‘F’ age 25 years wife of Steven Dada, also known as “Ogodo,” who is currently on the run was apprehended alongside Gbenga Esther, ‘F’, age 20 years at a hideout where the Police found a double-barrel, cut-to-size gun, two expended cartridges, and additional ammunition.’

Other, he said, included Ijarotimi Taye, ‘M’ aged 61 years, in which the Police discovered physical injuries around his body and could not give a satisfactory account of how he got the injuries, raising suspicions about his involvement.

Afolabi said, “In the early hours of today, the duo of Bero Adeola ‘M’, age 30 years, and Olabode Ojo ‘M’, age 30 years (A.k.A Paw paw), who claimed his brother’s wife and child were killed in the melee were arrested in their hideout in Akure. They both confessed to being cultists belonging to the Ave group and claimed it was the Eiye and Aiye groups that were fighting.

“The Suspects claimed they left Owo because of the fight because they did not want to be part of it.

Ijalade Olorunfemi, ‘m’, aged 42 years, and Ayodele Olayemi, ’m’, aged 20 years. Both have been implicated as cultists through ongoing investigations.

‘The remaining suspects are currently undergoing thorough interrogation to ascertain their roles in the crisis while the command is intensifying efforts to apprehend Steven Dada (alias “Ogodo”) and any other individual connected to these criminal activities.”

The Commissioner of Police also paraded Wasiu Ibrahim, who participated in mob action that led to the death of one Tijani, who was beaten to death and his body dumped at his father’s house for allegedly stealing an android phone.

