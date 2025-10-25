Why I Kept My Man Off Social Media

Despite relocating to Canada, actress and filmmaker Amandla Ebeye formerly known as Amanda Ebeye continues to make remarkable strides in Nollywood. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the talented screen star, spoke candidly about her journey as a filmmaker, wife, and mother, why she kept her relationship off social media among others.

Did you take a break after It’s a ‘Crazy World’?

After it’s a Crazy World I have done two series. One of them will start showing on my channel very soon. Why did I marry you starring Patrick Dubua, Chinyere Wilfred, Georgina Ibeh, Amanda Dara and Aret Edet. The other one is 30s Single and Bored which aired on Afri- ca Magic showcase and would start on my channel next year. Stars Stan Nze, Daniel Etim Effiong, myself, Kiki Omeili Kunle Salawu and Aret Edet. So, I have been busy after It’s a Crazy World. Seems every actor now has a YouTube channel, what makes yours difference?

What are those things movie lovers would see and stay glued to yours?

I will not say mine is different; I feel it only gives us a space to show our creativity to the world. It gives us a platform. We no longer need to go begging someone in an office to approve ads that our shows qualify for. Every filmmaker knows that distribution is always the major issue at the end of it all. We create what we love but showing it and getting paid is another. With YouTube, it is an open platform. Show what you have. If it’s good everyone will go for it. You don’t need to know anyone, you don’t have to have any click, just create and upload.

Would your relocating to Canada slow down your acting career?

I have always known I would shift to being more of a filmmaker. I like where the money is made and not to keep working for people.

Looking back at that huge step, any regrets?

Not a single regret. I love the step and I’ll do it again.

As a Nigerian filmmaker based in Canada, how do you navigate the hurdles?

I won’t say I’m based in Canada; I’d say I am back and forth between Nigeria and Canada. I’d say every year I’m in both countries besides last two years because I was pregnant and then I gave birth and was on Maternity Leave. I was not working. My little one is 1 plus now so I am back to my scripting and all again.

Moving from one country to another must be financially draining, how do you measure up?

Wow that’s true. I have never sat down to calculate or think about my expenses besides when I’m budgeting my expenses. Meaning it has not drained me yet.

You have successfully kept your husband off social media? Any reason for that?

I just like to keep family family and work work. As an entertainer social media is a tool that aids my work. Besides saying ‘Happy Birthday’ to family on it once in a while, I use it more for work and I do not enjoy mixing both.

You are a mother, wife, filmmaker, and also run other businesses. How do you manage to multitask?

God guides me in all I do. I have a very strong and loyal team also that works with me. I’ve had this team since 2018 so I’ll say about seven years. Some of the members of my team I have known them for 20 years or more. We work on all my projects together and they do an amazing job.

As a female filmmaker, how intentional are you about the stories you tell, especially when it comes to portraying Nigerian women?

To be honest I start out with women in mind because I am a woman and my stories should speak to me but it ends up resonating with everyone and that gives me a lot of joy. I’ll say I tell stories that speak to everyone.

What’s one film you’ve made that challenged you the most emotionally or professionally, and what did you learn from the experience?

Funnily enough, Horrors my short film because it was emotional and partly my story. I am a happy girl; I like to shoot comedy drama romance but Horrors was drama and emotional as well. I also acted with my son, so it was very emotional for me.

Are there specific roles you are still looking forward to playing?

I just want a challenging role. I won’t say there is any specific role I’m looking forward to playing. Filmmakers create every day and they bring up new and different characters every day. To sit down and pick one is limiting myself. I want a challenging role with a great filmmaker/ director that will keep me on my toes.

Seeing how far you have come, what can make you reject a movie role?

A mediocre unchallenging script.

Looking ahead, what kind of legacy do you hope to leave in both Nollywood and the international film space as Amandla Ebeye the filmmaker?

Amandla Ebeye the filmmaker is not just a filmmaker. I am also very pro Africa and very Afrocentric. I believe in anything African and I believe we can be great. I want to use my platform to tell our stories. I want to be known as that African filmmaker who stirred the African renaissance through film.