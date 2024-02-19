Why I Keep My Relationship Private – Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4, Mercy Eke has revealed why she keeps her relationship life private.

According to her, she has found love again but decided to keep the identity of her new lover secret, because of her dating past experiences.

The 33-year-old reality TV star, made this known in a recent episode of the Celebrity Quickies which was posted on comedian AY’s YouTube page.

According to her, she can’t go a day without talking to her mystery lover.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I consider my dating life private. I think I have made a couple of mistakes with my dating life, putting out everything on social media. But lately, I can say this part of my life is still very private.”

Mercy Eke said Nigerian celebrities are under a lot of pressure, stressing that most of the pressure is from the people around them, regardless of that, Nigerian celebrities are breaking new grounds.