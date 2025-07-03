Why I Joined Coalition Party – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, on Thursday clarified why he joined the opposition coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement issued on his official X handle, Obi said that no one group can change Nigeria alone, adding that to dismantle the APC, bridges must be built even when they are uneasy.

The economic expert stated that members of the coalition have committed to working together towards the 2027 general elections.

READ ALSO

He wrote, “Yesterday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola serving as the National Secretary.

“Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.

“This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward.

“No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls even when those bridges are uneasy.”