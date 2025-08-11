Why I Joined Besiktas –Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has given his reasons why he chose to sign for Besiktas ahead of several other options. Ndidi has signed a three-year contract with an option for an additional year. “Besiktas are one of the biggest teams in the country.

I wanted to be here because I want to see a new environment, new people and a new league,” he told Besiktas TV “When I received the offer from Besiktas, I was impressed and I want to come here.”

He said he now wishes to win trophies with the Istanbul giants, who have also signed striker Tammy Abraham.