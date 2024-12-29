Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya has finally opened up on the real reason why he joined the reality TV show.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Kiddwaya had first joined the show in the 5th Edition of the show in 2020.

However, he subsequently participated again in 2023 during the All-Stars edition of the reality show.

Taking to his X page in a post, Kiddwaya reacted to a video of some male BBNaija stars speaking on why they had joined the show.

Stating his own reason, Kiddwaya revealed that contrary to others who had joined for the money, he had gone there for fame so he could make his haters jealous of him.

He said: “I went there for fame so I can pepper my haters in the future.”

Reactions trailing this post;

@Mrklassiq_ said: “And the fame you no come still get”

@bigdaddyvinz remarked: “Pepper your invisible haters..nobody cares about you enough to be your hater”

@Ashabul_Jannaah noted: “And you finally got the fame, now it’s time to let your success do the talking. Nothing peppers haters more than seeing you shine effortlessly.”

@Cleverlydey4u commented: “Which haters are you always talking about ?”

@MamzXX2 penned: “Rest you are not famous neither are you hated dumb nigga creating fake illusions ‍♂️”

@ceebyk commented: “What if you do get haters? But hating on yourself and peppering yourself?”

