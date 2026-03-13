Why I Joined ADC – Sen Tambuwal

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has explained why he left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying his decision followed consultations with over 1,900 political associates and stakeholders.

Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, has defended his decision to join the ADC, alleging that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is attempting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Tambuwal, who currently represents Sokoto South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said the decision to leave the PDP was the outcome of extensive consultations and research that began more than two years ago.

He stated this in an interview in Sokoto maintain that a panel of political analysts, academics and experienced politicians had studied Nigeria’s evolving political environment and advised that both the PDP and the Labour Party were unlikely to remain viable opposition platforms ahead of the next general elections.

“Consultations and reviews of the political environment that culminated in this decision did not start yesterday.

They started over two years ago when we projected into the future”

According to him, the panel reviewed major opposition parties and concluded that the PDP could lose its ability to present a strong presidential candidate in the next election cycle.

“The clear understanding from the study was that the PDP was not going to survive as a formidable platform, and the Labour Party might also face similar challenges,” he stated.

Tambuwal alleged that the broader political plan was to weaken major opposition parties so they could not effectively challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in future elections.

“If a party like PDP does not field a presidential candidate, then who becomes the rallying point for the general election?”

He argued that the ADC now offers a credible alternative platform capable of mobilising Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the current administration.

According to the senator, the viability of the new political movement will ultimately depend on the will of the electorate rather than the number of political office holders backing it.

“It is about the people of Nigeria. Today there are two parallel lines — those benefiting from the government and the vast majority of Nigerians who are clearly unhappy with the situation of the country.

Tambuwal cited insecurity, poverty, corruption and what he described as poor governance as key reasons for the growing dissatisfaction among citizens.

“Is it the rising insecurity, the level of poverty, corruption, or abuse of office? Nigerians are not happy,” he added.

The former governor also criticised the proposed timeline for party primaries under the Electoral Act, warning that conducting primaries too early could negatively affect governance.

According to him, early primaries between April and May, as suggested by the electoral commission, may distract public office holders from governance.

“When primaries are conducted too early, governance slows down. Our thinking during the passage of the Electoral Act was that primaries should hold around August or September,” he explained.

Tambuwal further alleged that opposition figures in the country are facing harassment and intimidation, while politicians who join the ruling party are often shielded from scrutiny.

Nigerians are not fools. They see what is happening. People who should ordinarily be facing investigations suddenly gain access to the corridors of power simply because they are members of the ruling party”

Tambuwal said he’s still undecided about seeking re-election or contesting for a higher office on the ADC platform.

“I’m still consulting and haven’t taken a final decision,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians will decide the country’s political direction in the next election cycle.