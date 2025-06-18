Why I Invited Ajadi To Join Oyo Politics – Olopoeeyan

Share

Former stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Adebisi Olopoeeyan, has said that he has been advising the former Governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi, to join Oyo State politics to enable him contribute his quota to the development of Oyo, his father’s state of origin.

Olopoeeyan, a prominent and well respected politician in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, made this known on Tuesday while receiving Ajadi who paid a courtesy visit to his Idi-Ape/Basorun, Ibadan residence.

Olopoeeyan also used the occasion of Ajadi’s visit to confirm that he (Olopoeeyan) has left NNPP for PDP but would soon announce officially in a funfair adding that he wouldn’t know if Ajadi, his nephew would join his new party.

“But I think he has done enough politically and in terms of empowerment for the people of Ogun State on the side of his mother’s origin. I believe he will follow me to wherever I am going. He has been a good sibling, a loyal party man in NNPP. We hardly disagree. I believe he will continue to go where I ask him to go politically.

“But he is an accomplished person in his own right; I can’t force my opinion on him. He will take his decision. But I said he has to come to Ibadan to help in building his father’s home town and Oyo state too, after contributing to the development of Ogun State where his mother hailed from.

“We are politicians, and I am not unmindful of the need for him to identify with his roots. He has been involved in many philanthropic activities in Yewaland and Ogun State in general. Let him help Ibadanland too. He is from Oja’gbo Compound in Ibadan. We need him. He will tell me his decision,” Olopoeeyan said.

Ambassador Ajadi, while also speaking with journalists after a closed door meeting with Olopoeeyan, said he is willing to help the people at home, adding that he also had to consult and take a decision.

He said he decided to pay a courtesy call on Olopoeeyan because he (Olopoeeyan) is his political leader and father.

Speaking on the visit, Ajadi said Olopoeeyan has been calling on him to visit him in Ibadan, saying he heeded to that call on Tuesday.

Speaking on the visit, Ajadi said, “I am surprised today that the whole discussion has been centred on a call on me to shift my politics to Oyo State. I am an Ibadan Indigene. My father is a known figure in Oja Igbo in Ibadan North East Local Government.

“Alhaji Olopoeeyan advised me to come to Ibadan, my home town to practice politics. He said though my Mum is from Ilaro in Ogun State, I should come to my state of origin to practice politics.

“Politics is about serving the people. When you have the passion to serve, anywhere you are, you are good to go. We have a lot to do and we keep doing our best for the people,” he said.

Share