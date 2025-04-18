Why I Invested N50bn On Road Infrastructure, By Oborevwori

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday said it was a deliberate approach by his administration to invest N2 billon on road infrastructure in each of the 25 local government area of the state.

The governor said he had promised to advanced the state through his four prong MORE Agenda by building on legacies of his predecessors in office.

He said since he anchored his pursuit on a foundation of inclusiveness, fiscal responsibility and grassroots development, sustainable development was no longer a slogan but a must, in every ward, villages and towns across the state. He disclosed this during the 2025 Edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture with the theme, ‘Local Governance and Sustainable Development’ in Asaba yesterday.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Government House, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, supported by his counterpart in Information and Works, Mr Charles Aniagwu and the Secretary Maris Trust Council, Fidelis Egugbo, said good governance had posed serious puzzle for every government.

He maintained that sustainable development demands that we meet the needs of today without compromising the future. He said: “The theme is apt, it speaks directly to the soul of our administration and our vision for Delta state. Local Government is the closest and most impactful to the people.

“When local government functions well, communities thrive, roads are maintained, schools’ function, healthcare becomes accessible and our youths find purpose.

“We have invested over N2 billion each on roads project across all 25 LGAs of the state fostering connectivity and economic activity. Our approach is simple but deliberate.”

He noted that investing in infrastructure especially in the riverine communities helped connect people and opened up economic opportunities, promote human capital development through quality education and accessible healthcare.

He called for the strengthening of the local institution, adding that sustainable development would not be achieved by chance but by consistent people focused governance.

