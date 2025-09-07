Why I Invested In Agriculture – Cosmas Maduka

Dr. Cosmas Maduka is the Chief Executive of Coscharis Group – the parent company of Coscharis Farms Limited. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he speaks on why his company diversified into the agricultural sector and the reforms the country needs to attain self-sufficiency in rice production

We have always known Coscharis to be a major player in the automobile industry. What informed your investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector?

Unfortunately, lots of people thought that Coscharis derives its position of success from the auto industry. We have been around for 46 years and our experience in the auto industry is barely 20 or 22 years. Our core business can be regarded as the pharmaceutical of the automobile. Anybody that drives a car in Nigeria is our customer and that is what is keeping us going. The automobile industry is growing but it is subjected to lots of variables such as government policy among others. It will be a surprise and a shock if I tell anybody that from January to date that I have not sold up to 30 Jaguar Land Rovers and 30 units of BMW. Our principals can testify because they ship the cars and would tell you how many they have shipped. That is why when we heard the story of smuggling, it can be another company and not Coscharis because I did not see what benefit it would be for me to smuggle less than 30 cars as a business to jeopardise the overall interest of our organisation.

Our involvement in agriculture is not an accident as Cosharis has been playing a critical role in every sector of the economy. We are involved in pharmaceutical, medical equipment, information technology, mobility services and even the production of sachet water, as long as it is a legitimate business. Our rice farm has been a long-term plan. The piece of property where we are growing our rice is 32 years old. Emeka Omeruah was the governor of Anambra State – as a military administrator – when we purchased the land and got the certificate of occupancy. We have always known that this is what we are going to do. We only waited for an opportunity to present itself and when it was ripe to move, we did. We ensure that we built enough equity within the company and leveraged on borrowed funds to go into the integrated agro-industry from seed production to mechanised farming, processing, and packaging. It is a fully integrated farm.

Once you do something of the international standard it attracts the attention of the international community. We have had an international investor in the name of Sahel who has brought in a lot of things to the board. Working with Sahel has helped us understand the need for compliance with how to run these plants. They brought new ideas to the board and how to ultimately make the business a success. We desire that in another four years or five, Coscharis Farms will be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and people will see the performance and the result that will come out. Our idea is to get Nigerians to share from the wealth we are creating.

What is the future of large-scale mechanised farming in Nigeria?

Coscharis Group, embarked on an impressive agricultural project in 2017 by establishing the Coscharis Rice Farm in Igbariam, Anambra State. The farm boasts a daily milling capacity of 60 tonnes and an annual production capacity of approximately 40,000 tonnes, contributing significantly to the region’s agricultural growth.

The farm is currently growing on 2500 hectares of land with an anticipated 5000 hectares out-growers scheme in the first phase of the project implementation. In this season the farm’s target of first production at commercial quantity on 500 hectares to achieve 3000 metric tons of rice paddy.

So, my projection is that people who have gone into farming today would be the billionaires of tomorrow in Nigeria because an average Nigerian family still delivers at least three children.

You need to eat food before you talk about wearing clothes because even a mad man doesn’t go hungry. No matter his level of madness, he eats food whether from the garbage bin or wherever.

So, how do we have this large population and no one is thinking about how to feed them.

Considering the World Bank demography which indicated that Nigeria’s population would be over 450 million people in 2050, proffering a solution to what the increasing population would eat cannot be over-emphasised. It was a s a result of that projection that Coscharis Group ventured into agriculture and had invested rice farming in Anambra State.

Anambra State has a comparative advantage in vegetable production so why rice production in particular?

I think we have a more comparative advantage in rice production than vegetables, because if you look at the density of the population in Ebonyi, Imo, Delta, Abia, Enugu states that are surrounding Anambra and you understand that rice is wheat that grows on a mud. All you need to do is get a muddy area in which Anambra State has lots of river basin area for it. Rice grows well and better in Anambra than it can grow anywhere. We need to grow and mill rice in Anambra to service the eastern region. If you produce rice in Kano and bring it to Anambra there will be a difference of about N1,500 to N2,000 on transportation. Rice is as heavy as cement and the cost of transportation plays an important role in the ultimate cost of it. In the future, we will do something in Lagos or the southwest area to target those markets. Once we perfect our first mill and rice farm in Anambra, we would move to other states and regions. We have been given 20,000 hectares of land in Kogi State and we would take them one step at a time. We would take the business where they belong and where value can be added. Our first goal is to solve the food problem in Anambra State and the eastern axis. Once we do that, we have the opportunity and experience to replicate it in other parts of the country.

Do you think the border closure is the right way to go in tackling the smuggling of food items?

The government has reasons for whatever they do and it will be wrong for me to say if it is a wrong decision. Until you hear their reasons behind it then you will know whether there are merits to it or not. But I think that as a country we should work hard to foster the economic cooperation of West Africa because Nigeria will benefit more than in other countries. The Germans and France were behind the European Union and these are the two strong economic producers in Europe that galvanise the others to form the EU to be able to sell their products and have free trade. If we continue to close the border, whether it ultimately benefits us or not I do not know but I will tell you that it is value-added like everything in life there are positives and negatives.

Nigeria is still grappling with food insufficiency. Instead of going comprehensive with agriculture, the talk is about rice and selecting foodstuffs?

Let us even find enough carbohydrates to eat. So, rice is important. Let us grow yam and cassava but a few years ago, before Buhari came, we were having bananas from Cameroon in malls at Abuja. Are we not supposed to be ashamed that we were importing bananas? We can grow apples in Plateau State because we have the temperature and the atmosphere to grow them. We should be exporting food, exporting fruits; let us do that one first before we talk about building aircraft. If we cannot feed ourselves, we have no foundation. Let us have good three square meals produced by us. I can accept, let us spend $10 billion to buy spacecraft or whatever, but let us not spend $3 billion to import food.

Statistics clearly show that people at Cotonou are suffering because rice is not allowed to enter Nigeria through the land borders. The highest rice importers are in Cotonou. Nigeria needs to feed itself. So, President Buhari tried with that policy; and I think this government has not changed it, so if the food problem is solved in Nigeria, we would have taken one good step forward in our development as a nation. Another person should solve the electricity problem and not that another person will come and abandon what has been done, because that is part of the problems we have, there is no continuity. Let us be consistent. If another party or person comes tomorrow, let them say this government has tried in agriculture, give the government that did it a credit; continue his policy in agriculture; then, add your own. Not when you come, you scatter it. Jonathan started an auto policy, where have they taken it to? The government has been running round it without really breathing life into it to boost the automotive industry. The right thing to do is to give the man who started it his deserving credit and make it work; add your agriculture to it. Nigeria is making progress and that way, it shall add up and everything will come up into place. Do not say this is another man’s policy; you let the whole thing die off. Let us be consistent!