Why I Ignored My Husband Birthday – Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress and wife of legendary singer, Annie Idibia has finally broken her silence on why she chose to ignore her husband, Innocent Idibia, popularly known by his stage name 2Face or 2Baba, on his birthday, September 18.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Annie Idibia shared how she felt about ignoring her husband on his birthday which occurred on Monday.

The mother of two queried how difficult it was for her to celebrate his special day and how heavy her heart was.

However, she reassured her concerned fans that everything is great with her and her husband, saying she commemorates her husband’s birthday every day.

Annie praised her husband’s virtues, calling him a man with a golden heart, one who sees the best in everyone, never passes judgment, is incredibly unselfish, and has the heart of a child.

She expressed her love for him, saying that having him around makes every day a wonderful blessing and celebration.

She also expressed her undying love for 2Baba and prayers that God continues to bless him.

“18th September was “ A Guy‘s “ Birthday!!!! Been so quiet …heart is so heavy. Refused to celebrate or do anything concerning his BD

“I CELEBRATE YOU EVERY DAY, ANY GIVEN TIME..

“Heart so golden… you see the best in everyone. Never judging … so selfless.. A KING with the heart of a child. It’s your birthday every day to me .. I love you . ❤️

“Every day with you is a rare blessing and celebration. And hey baby … yassss it’s your birthday every day till month is over Happy birthday to you my World

God bless you Sir @official2baba”.