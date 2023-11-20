Why I Hide My Mum’s Identity For Years – Mayorkun

Popular Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun has disclosed why he hid his mother’s identity for years.

Speaking in a recent interview with Taymesan, the sensational singer revealed that he intentionally hid his mother’s identity because he didn’t want to be treated with favouritism anywhere.

Speaking further, the 29-year-old singer stated that even when he was at the University, he made sure no one knew that his mother was popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Adewale.

He said, “Growing up, my brother and I didn’t like the fact that our mom was a popular actress because we wanted freedom, but with her fame came fake attention and all.

“I hated being treated differently, not because you like me but because I am Toyin Adewale’s son.

“Even in my university, people didn’t know she was my mother for four years. I was intentional about this.

“My mum brought food to me at school once, and a girl saw her. I quickly ran to her to get what she came with just so no one else saw her.”