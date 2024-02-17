Why I Hid My Girlfriend’s Identity – Joeboy

Popular singer, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy has revealed why he hid the identity of his girlfriend.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, the music star stated that he would keep the identity of his girlfriend a mystery so that people can keep wondering who she is.

According to Joeboy, they have been together for about 3 years now and he would propose to her when he is ready.

He said, “I do have a girlfriend as a responsible man, we’ve been together for like 2-3 years,”

“I would put a ring on it when I’m ready, no pressure.

“Her identity will remain a mystery. Everyone can keep wondering who she is.”

Joeboy also said that his favourite thing about his girlfriend is her understanding nature.