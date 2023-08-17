Why I Haven’t Profess My Love To Any Woman – Chike

Speaking in an interview with TheCable, Chike revealed how he has successfully avoided scandals since his breakthrough in the music industry five years ago.

The 30-year-old singer disclosed that his ability to maintain a scandal-free track has helped him to find a middle ground and manage issues and progress surrounding his career.

The “Boo of the Booless” singer emphasized that anything has the potential to become scandalous, but it ultimately depends on the individuals involved and how they handle problems.

Hence why he hasn’t seen the need to profess his love to any woman.

Speaking further, he noted that he believes actions speak louder than words and that he considers himself more of an action-oriented person when it comes to expressing love.

The artist expressed his belief that a man’s primary responsibility is to be a provider, as actions that demonstrate love hold more weight than mere verbal expressions.

In his words, “I have never said “I love you “. I guess for me that’s just too vulnerable. I get that feeling that if I say it, my bolz would shrink and maybe disappear. Happy I get to sing it though .”

“I think that was misconstrued, but there are other languages for love: there is the provision, there is presence, and I strive to score as high as 100 per cent.

“A man’s primary responsibility to any significant other is to provide. Saying I love you without actual monetary presence or provision, I think can be a problem.

” Ah, you know they say when there is money, love is sweeter.”