Popular AI robotic content creator, Amadou Elizabeth, better known as Jarvis, has opened up on why she is yet to marry her younger boyfriend, Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller.

Speaking on her relationship with the controversial TikToker, Jarvis explained that Peller’s age is the major reason their marriage plans have been delayed.

“Peller can change one day and say I am too old for him. I’m old enough for marriage, but Peller’s age is slowing me down. We would have been married if he was older.

“I have to ensure that he grows up to a certain age, that is right. I can’t pressure him to get married at this age,” she disclosed.

In response, Peller dismissed Jarvis’s concerns, insisting that he is ready to marry her despite the age gap.

This revelation comes weeks after the 23-year-old Jarvis confirmed her engagement to the 20-year-old TikToker during an interview with Channels TV in July 2025.

The couple’s relationship has continued to spark conversations online, with many fans divided over their age difference and Jarvis’s hesitation to proceed with marriage.