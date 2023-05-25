Why I Have A Bad Heart – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has a health condition.

The 38-year-old singer took to her official Instagram page on Thursday to reveal she has a ‘bad heart’.

According to the thespian, because she has decided to live long, she will be hitting the gym, and her primary purpose in life is to ensure that she can be there for her son and witness his growth and milestones.

She wrote: “As part of my birthday gift to myself, I have decided to LIVE A LONG LIFE by gifting me a membership to a gym.

She went further to say she will always be a surgery girl because she’s always lazy when it comes to fitness, but she’s here today because she has a goal.

“I am a 38 years old woman with a bad heart. This is not fun, nor do I like it here, but it’s my third day, and I can only say I breathe better, my pulse is open, my blood is pumping, and I am overall in pain. But I have a goal.”

“If you are looking for motivation today, let me be yours. I am the laziest woman on earth when it comes to fitness, but what I have is extreme strength. I love being lazy. It’s my comfort zone. But I am here today,”