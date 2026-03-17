Veteran Nigerian actress Shaffy Bello has revealed that a medical procedure was carried out on her about 26 years ago to prevent her from having children, as she doesn’t want to have a lot of children.

Shaffy Bello, who spoke on her YouTube channel, Shaffy Bello TV, opened up on her experiences as a mother and family planning decisions.

According to her, despite her ex-husband’s desire to have more children, she had her fallopian tubes shut.

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“My ex-husband had to beg me to have another one. I didn’t want a lot of children. I wanted to stop,” she said.

Bello claims that the process was carried out through her navel, thereby preventing the release of eggs necessary for conception.

She added, “They entered my navel, performed the necessary procedures, and then tied it up. That was all. “They shut my eggs”

She emphasized that she was steadfast in her decision and had always been clear about the kind of family she desired.

Bello noted that she would consider it a miracle if she got pregnant again following the treatment.

“I’ve always said to myself that after tying my tubes, if I get pregnant, I will feel like Mary, it’s a holy child,” Bello said.