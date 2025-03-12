Why I Gave Scholarship To 23,659 Children In 9 Years – Betta Edu

Share

Betta Edu, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, has revealed why she has sustained the gesture of giving scholarships to indigent children in her political Ward for nine years.

Speaking while presenting this year’s scholarship to deserving winners, Edu stressed the importance of community service as well as giving back to the people when God has blessed you.

Speaking to Journalists in Calabar, she said: “For nearly a decade, I have steadfastly covered the school fees for every child in my ward, Adadama in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State and the number of up to date is nine years covering 23,659 scholarship so far.”

According to her, she doesn’t only pay fees alone but also religiously shares exercise books and school bags and sometimes provides reading tables and chairs as well as classroom seats for the children.

She has been passionate about ensuring that no child is denied access to education due to financial constraints and economic challenges faced by the Adadama people following the communal conflict that has prevented farming and other economic activities in the War,d hence her decision to give the children a future.

Edu revealed that she views her efforts as a form of service to God, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping the future of young minds.

She explained that her selfless dedication to providing educational opportunities for children regardless of their economic backgrounds shows her belief in the transformative power of education.

“I am a beneficiary of quality education even as a girl child. I need to ensure my ward produces many successful, educated people that will drive development”, Edu said.

Mother of one of the benefitting students, Glory Lebo lauded Edu’s remarkable initiative as a testament to the profound impact that an individuals acts of kindness and compassion can have on society.

” I have only one Prayer for her, the voices of those children she has kept in school for these nine years will ring in God’s ear, her enemies will bow at her feet soonest,” she prayed.

Eval Nelson while speaking also said; “In a world often marked by adversity and inequality, Betta Edu stands as a shining example of the difference one person can make through a steadfast commitment to serving others, as a community we are not surprised, we would continue to pray and support her irrespective of the challenges she might face.

“God never fails. We love her, and she remains our precious daughter.

“In 2024, when she faced blackmail and false propaganda, it didn’t deter her from paying fees for every child every term. Even when we thought we should excuse her, she said her commitment to these children is not politics but service to God.”

