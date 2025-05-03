Share

A Nigerian lady identified as Nickluvoko on Facebook has shared her thoughts about Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu, following the singer’s G-Wagon gift to his wife, Chioma Rowland.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Davido recently threw a lavish birthday bash for Chioma in Atlanta to mark her 30th birthday, with family and close associates in attendance.

However, a tender moment ensued as Davido surprised Chioma with a G-Wagon estimated to be worth N450 million.

Reacting to the birthday gift, Nickluvoko expressed pity for Sophia Momodu, saying moving on seems difficult for her, citing Davido’s constant presence in the public eye.

Her post reads, “I pity Sophia, Davido’s first baby mama, as Davido gifted Chioma a G-Wagon on her 30th birthday”.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Sophia Momodu to move on because Davido is in her face every time, Chioma is in her face every time because they are celebrities”.

“Because seeing another woman enjoying what you’re supposed to enjoy will always cause you heartbreak. I pray may God give her the strength to move on. Happy Birthday to our Chioma Davido”.

