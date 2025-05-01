Share

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss has opened up about the relationship with his wife, Marie, describing her as perfection in human form while expressing deep gratitude for their union over a year after tying the knot.

Speaking in a heartfelt interview with Chude Jideonwo, Moses Bliss reflected on his marriage journey, revealing that his wife has far exceeded every expectation he had about love and companionship.

Moses Bliss said with Joy; “I am so grateful for who I married. I feel like paying her bride price every week. I have gotten to the point where I thought anything you see, you take it like that; I never thought you could be this happy and comfortable with the person you are with,”

The singer did not hold back as he continued to sing his wife’s praises, describing her as his source of joy and wisdom.

He added; “She means the world to me. She gives me absolute joy. She’s one of the wisest women on earth so intelligent, so thoughtful; she has it all! She is a woman of God; a full package blessing,”

Reflecting on their time together, Moses Bliss emphasized that the love between them has only grown stronger since they said “I do.”

He said; “One year later, I feel more excited being married to her than I felt while marrying her,”

His emotional remarks has since sparked admiration from fans, many of whom praised his openness and celebrated the beauty of healthy, faith-rooted relationships.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJG85C4Nf48/?igsh=MW02dWt2aWg4eHRmcw==

