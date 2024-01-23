Why I Featured In Brotherhood Movie – Basketmouth

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has opened up on why he featured in the 2022 Nollywood movie, ‘Brotherhood’.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, the ace comedian stated that he starred in the movie due to curiosity about what he could do in the movie scene.

The comedian who played the role of ‘Shadow’, the head of a notorious robbery gang, also said he dyed his hair white to experiment with an idea.

He further disclosed that he will be releasing three movies in the course of the year.

He said, “I featured in Brotherhood mostly because I was curious to see if I could pull it off, and I want to believe I did. Maybe when I get a good script with a daring character, I just might take a shot at acting again.

“However, I will be producing at least three movies this year, starting with A Ghetto Love Story. The rest will be announced as time goes on. We have some exciting projects coming up.

“My team and I have been working tirelessly for a couple of years now preparing for 2024. It will be a year to remember for sure. I am embarking on a new journey and I am desperately looking forward to it.

“I have been doing comedy for 25 years now, and I think I’ve had a good taste of it already. I believe it is time to explore new opportunities in music and movies.”