Why I Featured Emeka Ike In ‘Malaika’ Movie – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, producer and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has opened up on why she cast her senior colleague and seasoned actor, Emeka Ike in her latest movie after his 13-year hiatus from the screen.

Speaking in a recent interview on Your View aired on TVC on Thursday, December 21, Toyin said she felt it was necessary to give Emeka Ike another opportunity in the movie industry.

Speaking on the programme, the mother of one expressed her belief that the veteran actor deserved a second chance, considering the challenges he had faced from his failed marriage with his ex-wife, Emma.

New Telegraph recalls that Emeka Ike’s long break from the entertainment industry was as a result of the controversies stemming from his previous marriage which had a detrimental impact on his career.

He revealed that the turmoil in his personal life, particularly the marital issues, plunged him into depression.

This emotional struggle led him to withdraw from the limelight, as he felt ashamed of the circumstances surrounding his marriage following the accusation of assault levelled against him by his wife.

Speaking of Emeka’s role in the movie, the actor portrays the character of Toyin’s husband who is 56 years old.

Clarifying the rationale behind her decision to bring him back, Toyin said, “I’ve been talking to Uncle Emeka since last year; I know he has been off for a long time, everything we heard; then obviously, I was not as big as this so I sent him a message.

“My manager Otunba Seun got his number for me, and I said come back, and he said, ‘What if’…everything that happened,’ I said don’t worry, even if you did it, you have suffered enough, 13 years, it’s okay, it’s fine.

“I am not saying you did; I wasn’t there, but even if you did, it’s okay, 13 years. I don’t mind taking risks; it doesn’t matter because I see you in this role. I feel everybody deserves a second chance. It’s okay”.