Why I Established Nigerian Hall Of Fame, By Evah

Comrade Joseph Evah is Founder/President of Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG) and former Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC). Popularly known activist who speaks truth to power, Comrade Evah is also passionate about arts, culture and history. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about the Nigerian Hall of Fame, with over 1,000 photographs curated and steeped in rich historical narratives, his love for the arts, among other issues

As you arrive the Jeco College (his private school) premises, and make your way to his office located on the second floor, you literally froze in awe by the arrays of photographs carefully curated and echoing the contributions of various individuals to national development, and struggles of marginalised voices; documenting Nigerian history – from pre-independence to today.

So, what really is the idea behind this initiative?

I admire history, as a passion, as my own personal excitement, anything history. And my people don’t joke with family history. I found a photograph, where Professor Wole Soyinka was a nine-year-old boy playing this theatre arts thing in the church.

And when you look at the young Wole Soyinka then, he was putting on dark clothes, showing that he’s the leader. A nineyear-old boy already identified himself as a leader; and the parents kept these things.

He’s now a global icon, with the same theatre arts. So, there are so many things, even apart from the Holy Bible, because if some great men or women did not decide to store this information about the Bible or other writings, even history, how would we know? If you travel to Egypt, you’ll find out that the same history, Bible history, is there in their own personal history.

And the children of this generation from these countries enjoy their background. They now feel proud. Our children are not proud of their country.

I felt that until they know that this country produced great men like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, people like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and many others; and this will inspire them.

,If you move around this Hall of Fame, if you’ll see some academic works of our great citizens; you’ll be surprised that these things happened during pre-independence period.

So, I just felt that there is need for me to motivate the future generation. If we remain like this, this idea that, “Oh, let’s ‘Japa’, that there’s no hope in this country. There is a lot of things the politicians have done.”

And I would say, the frustration is just too much. What can we then do to add value to our children after us? That is just the motivation. Whether you’re a medical doctor, you would like to study history, because in your family there is history.

Even if you’re a medical doctor, or you’re a pilot, you will still want to know about the history of your community, your environment. I decided to expand it, make it as a national symbol. It doesn’t matter where you’re from; we can unite ourselves with our history. We can make the Nigerian nation greater.

There is one man in this Hall of Fame, Professor Kenneth Onwuka Dike. He was the first ViceChancellor of the University of Ibadan. He’s an Igbo man, from the South East.

He came from Igbo land. There was no, “You are from this area; you cannot be Vice-Chancellor here; you cannot be vice-chancellor in this place.” Nigeria was a great nation from foundation.

The politicians are just trying to make us believe only this disunity matter. So, I try as much as possible to do this project, to counter them.

So, how were you able to gather these pictures together?

I started with Niger Delta Hall of Fame. When was this? That was in 2004. Festus Keyamo came. Asari Dokubo was there; Professor Don Pedro of the University of Lagos was also there.

And the chairman of that day was Chief A. K. Horsefall. I established the Niger Delta Hall of Fame somewhere. And the first personality that visited the Hall of Fame was Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State. Then, he was not even a governor.

He saw it in the papers, he came and saw me in a rented office. He was angry. He said, “So, all this trouble you are doing with Abacha, you are a tenant.” He said, “Look, Obasanjo would just throw you out of this building.

He would just call the landlord and say: ‘This Joseph Evah is making noise; throw him out of there as a tenant.’” Dr. Uduaghan said, by the grace of God, if he becomes governor of Delta State, he will get me a property in Lagos.

He kept his promise and was the first person to buy me a property. There is another a Hall of Fame called, Niger Delta Hall of Fame, outside this. This is Nigerian Hall of Fame in a College.

The other one is in the Niger Delta Office in Ketu area, here in Lagos. That property, Dr. Uduaghan bought it for. He said, “Mr. Evah you can’t be in a rented office and you are talking and challenging everybody.

You took Abacha to court, stopped dredging of the River Niger….” The Niger Delta Hall of Fame is situated at Ketu, here in Lagos. But the Nigerian Hall of Fame is situated here, because this is a school, JECO College.

We want to show Nigeria’s unity, our nation; to our younger generation to know that there is nothing like disunity. That is why we have it in school here.

The photographs here are over 1,000. While the ones in that Niger Delta Hall of Fame, there are 500 photographs.

I give credit to Daily Times. My major source of information is Daily Times. You know, Daily Times of old.

But Daily Times used to review their stories. Now, I don’t know why they stopped reviewing their stories. I think Weekends or Fridays, Daily Times used to sell their old stories; review or republish their old stories.

So, I get them. I still have the copies – heaps of the old Daily Times. From there, I see these colonial people, who were doing great during our colonial era. I mean, Nigerians, who were doing great.

So, my first credit goes to Daily Times of Nigeria. That’s how I was able to gather some of these photographs? Others, I will call the family members. I tell them, “Your father was a great man. Your grandfather was a great man.

Can I get his photograph? I write them officially. Then, again, I Google some of these great men. And some of the information will come out. The ones I can’t get from Daily Times, I get the contacts of the family members, and they will send their photographs.

Some family members have visited this place and they are so happy that the younger generation will learn about their father or mother.

You have any curatorial experience? Or somebody – an artist – who put this together?

When a professor speaks his creative art language, you’ll know that it’s not just that he went to school, it is inborn. A lot of people know you for your activism, as a Niger Delta activist.

So, tell us about your background, relationship with culture, and how it evolved. It is just a passion in me. And I think, it’s from my mother’s background. I took that from my mother. I’m from both Bayelsa and Delta states.

My mother’s love for history, and you know, our area, the Ijaw area, and I believe it is in every African society, mothers will sit you down to tell you history and all that.

Why these people are like this; why this community is like this; why their own family, the way we do things. And one of the great leaders we have in this country that does that is Olusegun Obasanjo. He goes to primary schools and secondary schools and tell the students moonlight stories.

I love him for that. He would just go to any secondary school or primary school, and start. His mind will go back to when he was in primary school, how his mother and father were telling him stories. It is that excitement that I am trying to expand through this arrangement.

