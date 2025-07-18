Why I Enhanced My Body With BBL, Liposuction, By Temitope Solaja

Nigerian actress, Temitope Solaja, has revealed why she underwent cosmetic surgeries, including a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), liposuction, and dental work.

In a recent interview, the film star who is popular in the Yoruba movie industry explained that her decision stemmed from personal insecurities rather than a desire to impress anyone.

Solaja clarified that her choice to enhance her body was driven by dissatisfaction with her appearance, particularly her stomach. “I didn’t fix my body because of any man. I had big tummy and I didn’t like it,” she said.

“I love fashion and dressing up so I don’t like how my tummy looks when I dress up and that was the reason I did liposuction and BBL.”

She also revealed that she had dental work done after an accident on a movie set in New Jersey left her with a broken tooth.

“I also fixed my teeth. I love to smile because I’m a happy person with a sweet vibe but I realised my teeth was turning brown and not fine anymore,” she said.

“There was a time I went for a movie shoot in New Jersey where I had accident that broke my teeth so I just decided to fix them.

“I did it three years ago and I’m loving it. I fixed my teeth in America and it was expensive.” Solaja expressed no regrets about her transformations, stating that they have significantly boosted her self-esteem.

“I’m enjoying it. I don’t go out a lot, so it was a decision I made for myself, to feel more confident,” she added. “I’ve never been criticised for fixing my body. Most people compliment me instead.”

The actress also addressed her move to the United States, dismissing rumours that she left Nigeria due to pregnancy or marriage.

She explained that her decision was motivated by the challenges in Nigeria at the time and her desire to secure a better future for herself and her family.

“It was a tough decision. People thought I was pregnant, and some even believed I already had a husband I was going to meet,” she said.

“I’m a tenacious person, and I believe acting is something I can always return to. I’m glad I made the decision at the time.

“I made the choice to relocate abroad on my own, I didn’t ask for anyone’s opinion. “As the first child, I want the best for myself, my siblings, and my unborn children.

At that point, there were so many problems in Nigeria, and I was tired. I relocated for the sake of my unborn children and my future, not just my present.”