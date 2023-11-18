Why I Engaged In Unity Tour, By Gbenga Adeyinka

One of Nigeria’s leading comedians Gbenga Adeyinka 1st has concluded plans to round off his Unity Tour across South West Nigeria on Sunday, November 26. Adeyinka embarked on the Unity Tour in the early months of 2023 and visited five major cities across South West Nigeria including Abeokuta, Akure, Osogbo, Ilorin, and Ibadan. In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, the Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic of Nigeria announced the readiness to climax the Laffmattazz train’s Unity Tour in Lagos after touring the cities in South West.

“2023 will go down in history as the year where we allowed tribe and religious diversity to thrive and cause disunity amongst us because of politics. Myself and my team decided to use what we have to correct this and we set out on a Unity Tour across South West Nigeria. We ensured that entertainers with different political and religious leanings per- form, entertain and preach the gospel of unity using the Laffmattazz platform,” he said.

Continuing, the 55-year-old actor, come- dian and master of ceremony also explained why the Lagos edition of the Laffmattazz Unity Tour is tagged Lagos Again saying, “Last year, we had our first edition in Lagos after 12 years of touring the South West and we tagged it Lagos At Last and I dare say it was so successful. Lagos would always be home and we decided to round off the Unity Tour in Lagos, hence, Lagos Again.”

With backing from Nigeria Breweries’ Maltina, Goldberg and Ace, Adeyinka 1st noted that at least 33 entertainers are billed to thrill at the event scheduled to be held at the Balmoral Convention Centre situated in Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. “Over the years, I have built relationships with many of my colleagues in the entertainment industry and even the younger ones.

We have had some of the biggest names in the industry perform at different editions of Laffmattazz and the list is endless from Davido to Tiwa Savage, Teni the entertainer, D’banj, Olamide and many more. “However, for the Lagos Again edition, we will be having a potpourri of musical and comedy acts led by Tuface Idibia, Adewale Ayuba, Alibaba, Omoba- ba 1, Rugged man and a host of other