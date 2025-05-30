Why I Embrace Authentic, Real Life Music – Kizz Daniel

Share

Nigerian sensational singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has explained why his new EP, ‘Lemon Chase,’ isn’t business as usual.

According to Kizz Daniel, the seven-track project is more than just a teaser for his upcoming album ‘Uncle K,’ stressing that it’s a deeply personal body of work that captures everything from love and loss to peace and a good time, which every listener can relate to.

He also emphasized that his goal in making the EP was to be honest, authentic to himself.

Kizz Daniel said, “When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade out of it. I wanted this project to feel like real life: sweet, sour, confusing, beautiful.

READ ALSO:

“This is music for your heart, for when you’re healing, or hoping, or remembering. I just wanted it to be honest, authentic and true to self,”

The EP features five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, Johnny Drille, Bella Shmurda, Odumodu Blvck, and Zlatan and Fola.

The lead single, ‘Police,’ which features Mavin’s Johnny Drille and five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, has been tipped by many music buffs as a potential contender for the Best African Music Performance category at the next Grammy.

Share