Why I Dumped PDP For APC, Edo Publicity Secretary, Osa-Ogbegie

The Publicity Secretary of the Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel A. Noah Osa-Ogbegie has said that he dumped the opposition party for the interest of Edo people.

Osa-Ogbegie, after his defection to the ruling APC in Edo State said that after a careful reflection and wide consultations with friends, associates, political leaders and members of his immediate family and community, he decided to step down his membership of the PDP for the overriding interest of Edo people.

He said, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpehbolo was his close friend and that he has decided to join him to make Edo State succeed.

He said, “Politics, in its highest form, must remain a vehicle for service to the people.

“When circumstances arise that require a reassessment of one’s political platform in order to continue contributing meaningfully to the development of society, leadership demands the courage to make that decision.

“My years within the PDP were marked by valuable experiences, engagements and relationships that I will always appreciate.

“I remain grateful to the many leaders and members of the party who worked tirelessly in pursuit of democratic ideals and in the quest to build a better Edo State.

“However, the present moment also calls for candour. The opposition space in the country has, regrettably, struggled to organise itself with the clarity, cohesion and forward momentum required to offer the kind of structured political alternative that strengthens democracy.

“Even more concerning is the reality that, with only a few weeks to the close of party nominations, there has been no visible expression of interest by credible aspirants on the platform of the PDP, nor indeed on the platforms of other opposition parties.

“This development compels sober reflection from all of us who believe in the necessity of purposeful political engagement.”

He maintained that , “In recent weeks, I have also had the opportunity to observe the emerging administration of His Excellency, Monday Okpebholo. In the overriding interest of our beloved Edo State, I have come to the realization that the most constructive role I can play at this moment is to step aside from the position of opposition spokesman and lend my support to efforts aimed at ensuring that the new government succeeds in delivering the progress our people deserve.

“Senator Okpebholo is not a stranger to me. He is personally a friend and a brother. If he succeeds, Edo succeeds. And when Edo succeeds, we all succeed. Political platforms may change, but the ultimate duty of leadership must always remain constant: to act in ways that advance the common good of our people.”