Comedian Afamefuna Klint Igwemba, widely recognised across Nigeria as Klint Da Drunk, has shed new light on the unexpected turning point that pushed him away from a budding music career and redirected him toward comedy, the craft that later made him a household name.

During a recent conversation on Naija FM Lagos, Klint reflected on his student days at the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu, where he originally nurtured ambitions of becoming a musician.

According to him, the dream seemed realistic at the time; he was passionate, committed, and actively performing. But a single moment on campus changed everything.

Klint recounted that the arrival of a young 2Baba (formerly 2Face Idibia) at IMT was the catalyst that made him reconsider his musical path.

He explained that on the day 2Baba performed at a campus event, he had also been scheduled to take the stage.

However, the moment 2Baba began singing, Klint realised he had encountered a level of musical talent and vocal ability that made him question whether music was truly his calling.

He recalled: “Back then, I considered myself a musician. Then 2Face gained admission into IMT. On the day he performed at a school event, I was meant to go on stage after him.

The organisers asked me to stay, but after hearing him deliver just a couple of lines, I quietly walked out and headed home.”

Klint added that his decision wasn’t driven by intimidation, but by a sudden clarity. He admitted that if he had understood that his artistic style was simply different from 2Baba’s and not necessarily inferior, he might have continued making music.

Still, he expressed no regrets about the path he chose, noting that comedy provided him with fulfilment and a unique space to shine.

“If I had realised our styles weren’t the same, maybe I would have kept making music,” he said. “But honestly, I’m grateful things turned out the way they did. Comedy has given me a career I’m proud of. I’m happy where I am.”