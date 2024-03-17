Why I Don’t Want To Have Kids – Shade Ladipo

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has revealed why she doesn’t want to have children, New Telegraph reports

Giving her reasons, the media personality who will be 42 soon said she has never liked the idea of having or bearing kids.

Speaking in an interview with Daddy Freeze, she further opened up that she loves children but she does not want to be a mother.

She also noted that her lack of interest in having children was not part of the reason for her divorce from her estranged husband.

She, however, said she is open to remarriage, but no children.

Speaking, she said, “I am open to remarry. But I don’t want kids. I’m going to be 42 in November. I’ve never had the incline to have a child. I will be honest.

“I love children. Children love me. Children are actually attracted to me. I will go to a children’s party and they will start to sit around me. Children love me but I don’t have any feeling to have a child of my own.

“I can adapt. Maybe, adopt a whole orphanage and give them my last name. But I don’t want to.

“My decision not to have kids wasn’t an issue with my ex-husband. He was indifferent. He will have kids. But with me, it wasn’t an issue.”