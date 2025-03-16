New Telegraph

March 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Why I Don’t…

Why I Don’t Want To Have Child Out Of Wedlock – Rema

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rama has opened up on his decision to not having any child out of wedlock.

According to Rema, he has no intention of fathering a child by mistake, stressing that he dislikes promiscuity and is intentional about his relationships.

Rema said; “I feel like there’s a need for us (family) to get bigger and become a whole empire if we can.

“And then neither do I want to wait for it to become a mistake before I decide to be a father. I’m very particular and I don’t really be h*eing around,”

READ ALSO:

The “Calm Down” crooner also opened up about his relationship with Ayra Starr and South African Tyla.

He added; “Ayra’s family, for sure. Tyla’s family. We’re good friends because I’ve been friends with Tyla even before everything.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Bobrisky Joins TV Series In UK
Read Next

Sexual Harassment: SERAP Sues Akpabio Over Suspension Of Natasha
Share
Copy Link
×