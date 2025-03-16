Why I Don’t Want To Have Child Out Of Wedlock – Rema

Share

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rama has opened up on his decision to not having any child out of wedlock.

According to Rema, he has no intention of fathering a child by mistake, stressing that he dislikes promiscuity and is intentional about his relationships.

Rema said; “I feel like there’s a need for us (family) to get bigger and become a whole empire if we can.

“And then neither do I want to wait for it to become a mistake before I decide to be a father. I’m very particular and I don’t really be h*eing around,”

The “Calm Down” crooner also opened up about his relationship with Ayra Starr and South African Tyla.

He added; “Ayra’s family, for sure. Tyla’s family. We’re good friends because I’ve been friends with Tyla even before everything.”

