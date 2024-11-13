New Telegraph

November 13, 2024
Why I Don’t Want To Get Married – Phobe

Nigerian content creator, Phobe , has stirred controversy on social media with her decision to remain unmarried, citing physical features as a key factor.

Taking to her Instagram page, the content creator shared a video, where she opened up about societal expectations to enter matrimony.

Phobe expressed exasperation over societal marriage expectations, asserting she remains unfazed by criticism surrounding her decision to remain single.

Speaking further, she stated, “Can’t you all see I’m a beautiful girl? I shouldn’t give all this up to just one man. It doesn’t make sense. When I reach 40, I’ll look for someone to help me start a family, and I’ll have a child. I’m already financially secure and don’t need a man for anything”.

