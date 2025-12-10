Why I Don’t Want To Get Married Again – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, on Wednesday, said she has no intention of ever getting married to another man, saying she feels “Traumatised” by the institution following her highly publicised marital crisis with husband, Ned Nwoko.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple’s private feud became public in October, when a viral video showed Daniels in tears and alleging domestic assault.

Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian Politician and Senator repreenting Delta North Senatirial District, retaliated, alleging his wife was battling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Daniels, eventually admitted to using hard drugs, but accused Nwoko of organising her addiction for control and manipulation.

The actress, while responding to a question from a fan about her plans to marry again, stated that she is traumatised from her first union. Regina also revealed that she never wants to get married again.

The fan had asked if Regina would consider getting married to someone within her age bracket, but the actress refused the suggestion, declaring that she is done with the institution of marriage.

“Will you consider marrying another man who will be your age?” the fan asked, “Nopeee traumatised with that institution,” she responded.