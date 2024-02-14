Why I Don’t Want To Fall In Love – Shallipopi

Popular Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama popularly known as Shallipopi has disclosed that he is scared of falling in love.
According to the singer, he has a fragile heart and can’t bear any form of heartbreak.
Speaking in the latest episode of The Receipts Podcast, Shallipopi said he had developed a fragile heart after a lover broke his heart.
According to Shallipopi, “I’m a lover of love but I don’t love because of the way this generation is.
“My heart is fragile so if someone plays with it, I will cry. Someone broke my heart in the past. We were in a relationship, then something happened and we broke up. The fault wasn’t from me.”
Speaking further, he stated that he has never cheated in a relationship except when it was just a “fling.”
The “Elon Musk” crooner also said he is currently single and not searching but “patiently waiting for somebody that can “match my vibe.”