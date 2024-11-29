Why I Don’t Want Tinubu To Fail – Ndume

Share

The senator representing Borno South in the 10th Senate, Ali Ndume has reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu despite facing criticism for his opposition to certain policies, particularly the proposed tax reform bills.

Ndume who made this remark in an interview on Thursday revealed that his loyalty stems from a desire to see Tinubu succeed in steering Nigeria toward progress.

The lawmaker emphasized that his critiques are not personal but stem from a genuine concern for the impact of the reforms on Nigerians.

“I’m very close to Tinubu. I don’t want him to fail. That’s why I am taking these insults; if not, I can leave the party (APC),” the senator stated.

Ndume criticized the timing of the tax reform bills, describing them as ill-suited to Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

He likened the reforms to “giving something with the left hand and taking it back with the right hand.”

The Senator highlighted the potential for the policy to undermine public confidence in the administration.

While acknowledging Tinubu’s commitment to governance, Ndume pointed out that Tinubu’s efforts are being clouded by poorly timed policies.

“Tinubu is trying his best but is being beclouded by reforms,” he added.

He urged the government to adopt a more strategic approach to policy implementation.

