Why I Don’t Tamper With LG Funds, By Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election has said that the desire to bring development to the grassroots prevented his administration from tampering with local government funds.

Aiyedatiwa, who toured communities in the Ondo East Local Government Area of the state, promised to enhance agriculture and food security if elected in the governorship election.

The governor also promised to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of the state if elected on November 16.

Speaking at the palace of Yangede of Epe in Ondo East Local Government, Aiyedatiwa promised to promote community development, assuring the people that his administration does not tamper with local government funds.

In his response to the praises of traditional rulers and market leaders who said the Aiyedatiwa administration has restored their relevance and empowerment at the local government level, the governor said this has become possible because he does not mess with the allocations of Local government in the state.

