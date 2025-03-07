Why I Don’t Sign New Artists – Tiwa Savage

Share

Ace Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has opened up about why she doesn’t sign upcoming artists, citing the stress and responsibility of managing musicians.

Speaking in a recent interview with Forbes Africa, the mother of one explained that she does not believe she has the “Gift” to mentor and oversee other artists under her label.

She said, “Everyone always says to me, ‘When are you going to sign an artiste?’ I don’t think I have the gift to sign another artist because artists are stressful. I could just be sleeping, and then I will wake up, and my artist is trending for something else.”

READ ALSO:

She added that she would rather establish a music school where aspiring musicians can develop their skills before being signed by record labels that can support their careers.

“But I do have the gift to help, which is why I am trying to do the music school, where you can go and later sign to a label that can actually help you.”

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

