Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has revealed that she keeps her relationships and personal life entirely hidden, even from her closest friends.

Speaking in an interview on Unfiltered and Extra Spicy, Afegbai explained that she is naturally secretive and doesn’t feel the need to share intimate details with anyone.

The actress attributed her guarded personality to childhood trauma, which has led to trust issues.

Speaking further, Afegbai noted that she is currently seeking therapy to address these issues and considers herself a work in progress.

READ ALSO:

According to her, “In real life, I do not discuss my relationship or my private life with my friends.

“I am a very secretive person, and I do not care if you say I am not trustworthy, but I will not discuss my personal life with you.

“I just have serious trust issues from childhood trauma. I am even tackling it now by seeing a therapist, and I am still a work in progress.” Afegbai emphasised that people often misunderstand her because of her sociable nature, pointing out that having many friends doesn’t mean she’s close to everyone. “People assume because I have plenty of friends, they think I am close to everybody. I am not like that at all,” she explained.