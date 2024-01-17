Why I Don’t Practice Law As A Profession – Funke Akindele

Prolific Nollywood actress, filmmaker and director, Funke Akindele, has revealed why she does not practice law as a profession, despite that was her course of study at the university.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC Yorùbá, the mother of two stated that she studied law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to please her late father.

The 46-year-old actress further stated that despite her passion for acting, singing, and dancing, her late father always wanted her to be a lawyer.

She added that she eventually studied law to suit her father’s wish and then returned to performing.

She said, “I never regretted studying law because it reflected in my works”.

“Truly I studied law at the University of Lagos. My father wanted me to be a lawyer. When he was alive he was always saying ‘You will become a lawyer’. I just wanted to act on stage. I wanted to sing and dance,”

“I would say okay, let me study this law and give it to you. When I study this law I will go back to my acting.

“I never regretted studying law because it reflected in my works. Because I love criminal law so much. I like a law where someone errs against the law and is sentenced. All the investigations.

“If you notice, you will see that I usually add up what I have studied in my work. Law and my work can go hand in hand. And I never regretted studying law. But I have not been practising law.

“Nowadays I have been thinking about it. I can do it.”